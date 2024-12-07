What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for EIX FY2024 Earnings?

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

