What is Taglich Brothers’ Estimate for BGSF FY2024 Earnings?

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BGSF in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

BGSF opened at $5.54 on Thursday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in BGSF by 500.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

