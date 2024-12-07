What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Copa Q4 Earnings?

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.66 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Copa stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

