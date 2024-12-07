WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 130,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. WW International has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

