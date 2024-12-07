Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

WH opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 980,848 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 284,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,590 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 233,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after buying an additional 196,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

