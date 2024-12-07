XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.20. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of several other research reports. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.76. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 19.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.