Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for PTEN Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

