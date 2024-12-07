Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,418 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 215.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 540,436 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.