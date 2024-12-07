Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,733 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,431,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,599,000 after purchasing an additional 950,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,969,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 467,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,339,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 19.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 329,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,791.04. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

