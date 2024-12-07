Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,804 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Neogen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 142.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 14,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. This trade represents a 7.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

