Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

