Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,534,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.79, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

