Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,482 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Guardant Health by 63.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 552,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

