Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,442 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

