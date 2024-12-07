Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,167 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 53,766.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 0.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $107.37.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 15,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $1,614,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. This trade represents a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,008. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

