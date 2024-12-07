Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,217 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 282.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 40.80%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

