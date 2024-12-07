Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alight were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alight by 15.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,646,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,185,000 after buying an additional 3,223,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,898,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 699,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $41,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 883,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,414.75. This trade represents a 84.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334,929 shares of company stock worth $43,895,460 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Alight’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

