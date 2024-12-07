Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.69. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.