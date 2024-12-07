Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.69. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

