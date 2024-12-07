Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.