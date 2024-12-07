Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $262.54 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

