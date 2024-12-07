Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,020.52. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,218. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

