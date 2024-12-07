Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 255.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Stock Up 5.6 %

ACM Research stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $857.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,454.48. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,953 in the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

