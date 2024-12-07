Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $758,000 Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 792.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,718,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,705 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,131,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,807,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 311,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 109.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 858,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.38 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

