Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $758,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

