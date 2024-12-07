Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $782,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 165.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,952,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,427,208.44. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,238,100 shares of company stock worth $132,147,631. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

