Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

