Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $6,576,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $73,417,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 60.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,156. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,177 shares of company stock worth $5,710,531. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.23 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

