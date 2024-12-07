Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

