Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

