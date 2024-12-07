Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.