Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,395 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Black Hills by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 972.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 25.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

