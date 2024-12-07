Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,768,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,014 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -494.87 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,631,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,003,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136,871.34. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,193,441 shares of company stock worth $41,362,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

