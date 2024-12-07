Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 18,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

