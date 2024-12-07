Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $21.24 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

