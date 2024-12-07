Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NMIH opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

