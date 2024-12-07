Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 297 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MSGS stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $168.32 and a 12-month high of $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

