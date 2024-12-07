Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 756 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,388,000 after buying an additional 55,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,476,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 682,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

International Bancshares Profile

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

