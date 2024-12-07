Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 779 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 162,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,681,000.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $787,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

