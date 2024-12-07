Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 779 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 162,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,681,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $787,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCYT
Veracyte Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.