10,149 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. This trade represents a 39.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

