10,673 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Stock Down 1.7 %
ARHS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
