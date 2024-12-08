10,855 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $15,768,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $319,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $9.81 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.