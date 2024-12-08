13,052 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,835,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,500 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 982,451 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

