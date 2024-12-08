14,225 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in KT by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65,415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in KT by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

KT has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

