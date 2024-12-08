1,827 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.
Floor & Decor Stock Performance
FND stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.
Floor & Decor Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
