192,273 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

