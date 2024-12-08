20,353 Shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

