21,517 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

