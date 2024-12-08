27,866 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

