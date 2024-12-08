3,643 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 107.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 190,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

