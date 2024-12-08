4,929 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

